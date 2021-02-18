Federal Signal (FSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Federal Signal to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

