Feellike (FLL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $142,853.70 and approximately $31.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00376527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00083836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00083523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00429254 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,396.02 or 0.85017014 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

