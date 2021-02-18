Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $8.39. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 38,435 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMO. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

