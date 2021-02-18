Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

