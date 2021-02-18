Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
Featured Article: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.