Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) PT Raised to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTRPF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 104,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,324. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.