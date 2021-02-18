Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) PT Raised to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTRPF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 104,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,324. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.