FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Danaher worth $126,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $118,534,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Danaher by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

DHR opened at $239.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.42 and a 200 day moving average of $222.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

