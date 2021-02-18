FIL Ltd Has $158.26 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404,096 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.26% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $158,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of APD opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

