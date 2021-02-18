FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.72% of Yum China worth $173,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

