FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258,617 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of NIKE worth $202,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $143.99 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $227.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

