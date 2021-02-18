FIL Ltd Sells 121,132 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,082,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,132 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.27% of U.S. Bancorp worth $190,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 874.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

