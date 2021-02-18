FIL Ltd Sells 208,486 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 208,486 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.18% of Cigna worth $139,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after buying an additional 461,695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $42,353,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $208.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

