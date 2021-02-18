Financial Contrast: Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) vs. Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 635.89 -$56.05 million ($1.84) -12.85 Inventiva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inventiva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -4,656.63% -77.47% -52.27% Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 2 10 0 2.83 Inventiva 0 1 0 0 2.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inventiva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Inventiva shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats Inventiva on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1. It also develops entinostat with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma or microsatellite stable colorectal carcinoma; and with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in Phase Ib/II clinical trials to treat patients with HR+ and HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In addition, the company develops SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic graft versus host disease; and as a monotherapy and in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab), which is completed Phase Ib dose trials for the treatment of solid tumors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Merck KGaA and Pfizer. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment. It has partnership collaborations with the Institut Curie in the field of oncology; AbbVie for developing ROR? project that is used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as other projects relating to fibrosis; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

