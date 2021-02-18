Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $870.78

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 870.78 ($11.38) and traded as high as GBX 884.40 ($11.55). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.43), with a volume of 273,236 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 870.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 850. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.04.

In other news, insider James Ashton purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 865 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,325 ($5,650.64). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,620 ($11,262.09). Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $16,589,500 over the last quarter.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

