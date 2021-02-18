Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.20. Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 12,267 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.78. The firm has a market cap of C$53.39 million and a P/E ratio of 36.33.

Get Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) alerts:

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.