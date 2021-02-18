First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.22% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

