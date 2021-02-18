First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 417,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,170,000 after purchasing an additional 767,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.