First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 314.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,170,000 after acquiring an additional 767,501 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,359,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,706,000 after buying an additional 417,997 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 291,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 266,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 265,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

