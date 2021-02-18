First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12,000.00 and last traded at $12,000.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12,000.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11,784.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $30.00 per share. This represents a $120.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

