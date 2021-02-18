First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.18.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM traded up C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$26.20. 1,843,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,448. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$27.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.