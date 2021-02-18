First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

FQVLF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

