First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.18.

FM stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.06 billion and a PE ratio of -59.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.28.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

