First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Citigroup

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.18.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE FM traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$27.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.