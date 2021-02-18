First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.18.

FM stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.20. 1,843,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,448. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

