First Solar (FSLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $95.84 on Thursday. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

