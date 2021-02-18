First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

