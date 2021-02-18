First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 490,871 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Range Resources worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Range Resources by 105.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 118,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

