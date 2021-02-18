First Trust Advisors LP Sells 535,510 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,510 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

