First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after buying an additional 1,120,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,328,000 after purchasing an additional 639,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,375,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,802,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,578,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.