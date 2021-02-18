First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.41 and last traded at $56.59. 12,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 18,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

