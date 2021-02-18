First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.27

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.27 and traded as high as $30.98. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 316,530 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 71,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

