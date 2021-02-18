First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Down 5.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares were down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.37 and last traded at $78.09. Approximately 25,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,169,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.