First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.32. 40,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 118,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Get First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.