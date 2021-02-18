First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 2,300,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,386,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

