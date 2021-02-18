FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

