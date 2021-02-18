FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Trading 7.2% Higher

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $34.25. 18,823,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 4,722,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

