FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Trading 55.7% Higher

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF)’s share price traded up 55.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 4,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

FirstRand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANDF)

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.