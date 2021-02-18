Fisker (FSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:FSR opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53.

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

