Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Five Below worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

FIVE traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $198.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

