Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $842,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 117,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.