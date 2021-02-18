Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,503 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50.

