Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.46. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

