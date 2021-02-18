Flash (FLASH) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $456.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00411808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00059100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00081955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.00417746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00027652 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.