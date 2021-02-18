Fletcher Building Limited (FBU.AX) (ASX:FBU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Fletcher Building Limited (FBU.AX) (ASX:FBU) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fletcher Building Limited (FBU.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.35.
About Fletcher Building Limited (FBU.AX)
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Limited (FBU.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building Limited (FBU.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.