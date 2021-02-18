FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 120,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 131,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 643.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter.

