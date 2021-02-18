FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.68. 7,582,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,157% from the average session volume of 603,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

