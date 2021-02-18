Floor & Decor (FND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FND stock opened at $101.45 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock worth $9,011,904. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.
