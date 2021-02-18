Floor & Decor (FND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FND stock opened at $101.45 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock worth $9,011,904. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

