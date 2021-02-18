Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.35. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 860,987 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 94,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.