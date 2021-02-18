Fluent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 33,849 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,370 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluent by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 95,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,930. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $558.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.05 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

