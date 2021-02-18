FLUX (FLUX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,603.00

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One FLUX token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLUX has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. FLUX has a market cap of $253,689.86 and approximately $1,603.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLUX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00437790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00059287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00083675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00081722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.07 or 0.00417180 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 297,305 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for FLUX is datamine.network

FLUX Token Trading

FLUX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.