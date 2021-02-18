Fly Leasing (FLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Fly Leasing to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $334.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

